Local schools phase-in a certain amount of students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school opened its doors to show how they transitioned some students back into the classrooms.

On Monday morning, staff and students geared up to head back to Roosevelt Elementary.

Bertha De La Cruz, a teacher for UISD says they have received a handful of special education students into her classroom.

De La Cruz says she is excited to see her students once again.

She ensures parents that they are following all health guidelines, for example, keeping social distancing and wearing face-coverings

The students heading back to class are only those whose parents opted for in-class learning.

Many still are doing remote learning at home.

On Monday, LISD also started to phase in its third, fourth, and fifth graders.

Although it’s the first day for some students, most of its teachers, staff, and administrators have been working on campus since last Thursday.

