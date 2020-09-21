Mural at North Central Park seeks to promote self-pride

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several organizations come together this weekend to inspire others and embrace their differences.

On Saturday morning, the organization “Different is Beautiful” and Miss Laredo (The Thumper Project) partnered up to paint a mural at North Central Park.

The organizers say the wings painted are to remind us to embrace our differences because they are what make us beautiful.

The project was made possible with the help of Keep Laredo Beautiful, Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez, and Girl Scout Troop 9158.

This was created as a form of creating awareness of disabilities and differences as well as promoting inclusion within the community.

