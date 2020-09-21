Police searching for man accused of burglary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a man wanted in connection to a burglary.

Eligio Barron Junior, 33 has an active warrant of arrest for burglary of a habitation.

This information was released by Crime Stoppers through the Laredo Police Department.

Barron is 5 feet 5 inches in height

Weights 140 pounds and the last known address was in the 41-hundred block of North Seymour Avenue.

