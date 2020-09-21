Police searching for person of interest tied to theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a person of interest tied to a theft.

Laredo Police posted a picture of a pick-up truck that is believed to be owned by the person who is believed to be behind a vehicle theft.

If you have any information on the owner or the identity of the person who owns the vehicle, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

