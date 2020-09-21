Texas authorities searching for missing one month old baby

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities continue to search for this one-month-old baby who’s the subject of an amber alert in east Texas.

The Wells Police Department says officers have found a truck associated with the disappearance of Armaidre Argumon; however, the child is still missing.

Officials believe the baby is in grave or immediate danger.

