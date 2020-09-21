Texas authorities searching for missing one month old baby
Police have found the truck associated with the disappearance but the child is still missing
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities continue to search for this one-month-old baby who’s the subject of an amber alert in east Texas.
The Wells Police Department says officers have found a truck associated with the disappearance of Armaidre Argumon; however, the child is still missing.
Officials believe the baby is in grave or immediate danger.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.