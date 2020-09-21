Advertisement

Texas authorities searching for missing one month old baby

Police have found the truck associated with the disappearance but the child is still missing
Police searching for missing baby
Police searching for missing baby(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities continue to search for this one-month-old baby who’s the subject of an amber alert in east Texas.

The Wells Police Department says officers have found a truck associated with the disappearance of Armaidre Argumon; however, the child is still missing.

Officials believe the baby is in grave or immediate danger.

