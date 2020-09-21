Third through fifth-grade students to return to LISD campuses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s been six months since school campuses have been fully staffed, but both teachers, staff and a certain amount of students are expected to return to the classrooms on Monday.

While there have been a minimum number of students on some campuses since August 24th, those numbers will start to increase as the district will begin transitioning students back to campus.

They will be bringing them back by grade level starting with third, fourth, and fifth grade students.

Both local school districts will start welcoming back students who opted for in-person instruction.

Parents still have the option of continuing with remote learning or send them back to the campus.

LISD has implemented various guidelines and safety protocols to keep students safe during this transitional period.

Although all LISD teachers returned to campus on Thursday, UISD teachers have already been on rotation on campus.

