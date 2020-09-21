Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you’re interested in getting tested for the coronavirus, the county will offer free tests this week.

Starting on Monday, September 21st, to September 25th, Webb County will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the Life Down Fairgrounds.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until daily testing capacity is met.

No appointment is needed but identification is required.

