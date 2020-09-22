Advertisement

Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from refrigerated trailer

A total of 11 individuals were determined to be from Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally.
Agents rescue 11 undocumented immigrants from refrigerated trailer(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents rescued nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants who were trapped inside a refrigerated trailer.

The discovery was made on September 19th when agents received a tip from the Laredo Police Department regarding individuals boarding a tractor-trailer that was parked on Midland Drive near the River Bank Drive.

Agents approached the area and noticed foot tracks leading to the vehicle. When agents searched the vehicle they found 11 Mexican Nationals who were in the U.S. illegally.

The temperature in the trailer during the time of discovery was 36.5 degrees.

All of the individuals were taken into custody.

