Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from refrigerated trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents rescued nearly a dozen undocumented immigrants who were trapped inside a refrigerated trailer.

The discovery was made on September 19th when agents received a tip from the Laredo Police Department regarding individuals boarding a tractor-trailer that was parked on Midland Drive near the River Bank Drive.

Agents approached the area and noticed foot tracks leading to the vehicle. When agents searched the vehicle they found 11 Mexican Nationals who were in the U.S. illegally.

The temperature in the trailer during the time of discovery was 36.5 degrees.

All of the individuals were taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.