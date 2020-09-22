Advertisement

Border Patrol finds over three-dozen individuals inside tractor trailer

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 38 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, and Ecuador
File photo: Border Patrol
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on September 18th when a tractor-trailer approached the primary lane and agents referred the driver to secondary inspection.

Agents used a non-intrusive scan of the vehicle and noticed several anomalies within the trailer.

All were determined to be living in the country illegally and none were wearing PPE.

The individuals and the driver were arrested and taken into Border Patrol custody.

