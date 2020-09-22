Border Patrol finds over three-dozen individuals inside tractor trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on September 18th when a tractor-trailer approached the primary lane and agents referred the driver to secondary inspection.

Agents used a non-intrusive scan of the vehicle and noticed several anomalies within the trailer.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 38 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, and Ecuador.

All were determined to be living in the country illegally and none were wearing PPE.

The individuals and the driver were arrested and taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.