Boys of Fall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The boys of summer are gone, but those summer temperatures are looking to creep up on us!

Tuesday marks the official start of fall, and we have been seeing some cooler conditions; however, the 90s will make a comeback!

On Tuesday we will start off in the upper 60s and staying with that slight chance of rain.

Then on Wednesday, we will bump up to 91 degrees, a lot warmer but nothing like we were seeing in the summer.

Temperatures will remain the same on Thursday and once we get into Friday, we will see a high about 93 degrees with lows in the 70s.

And for our first weekend of the autumn season, we are looking at hot, sunny, and humid conditions in the upper 90s.

So even though we are seeing some cooler days, the heat is not done with us just yet.

It’s possible these temperatures could stay with us until the beginning of October which isn’t unusual for us.

