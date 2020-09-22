Advertisement

City offers free flu vaccines

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With flu season just around the corner, you can get ready to fight it before it hits you.

Save the date folks, because the City of Laredo Health Department is hosting a flu drive this week.

On Wednesday, September 23rd from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The drive thru will be held at the City of Laredo Health Department located on the Maryland Avenue side.

For your protection remember to bring your masks.

The city says the flu vaccines are free of charge.

