City proclaims September as Suicide Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In an effort to combat suicide in our community, the City of Laredo proclaimed September as Suicide Awareness Month.

The city along with Border Region wanted to bring awareness to the community about this serious issue and when residents should seek help.

Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain believes we should treat suicide and depression the same way we would any other illness.

Mental Health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, and members of the community gathered for a virtual conference on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

The city would like to remind the community that depression, anxiety are serious issues that should not be ignored and if you or someone you know is contemplating suicide they can contact any one of our local health centers like the Border Region Behavioral Health Center at (956) 794-3000.

