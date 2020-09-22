Advertisement

Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky

A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.
A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.(Burke County Search and Rescue)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.

The group was riding the Sinkhole Trail at Pisgah National Forest, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Asheville, on Sunday when they encountered the dog, who had apparently been stuck in the hole for several days, according to Burke County Search And Rescue.

The bikers called for help and led rescuers more than a mile to the stranded animal, where they repelled into the sinkhole, enticed the starving dog with some beef jerky and raised him to safety using a harness, the rescue squad said.

A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.
A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.(Burke County Search and Rescue)

The dog was not injured, but was starving and dehydrated, according to the rescuers.

He was taken to Burke County Animal Services for an examination and named “Sinker.” Officials said he did not have a collar or a microchip, and if owners are not found, he could be placed up for adoption.

The 7-mile (11-kilometer) trail is named for the large sinkhole along its ridge.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump to pick Supreme Court nominee this weekend

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump is set to pick a nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

National

Blast rocks Hezbollah stronghold in south Lebanon

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An official with the Shiite militant group Hezbollah confirmed there was an explosion but declined to give further details.

National

California wildfire threatening more than 1,000 homes

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A wildfire scorching its way through brush and timber from the mountains to the desert northeast of Los Angeles threatened more than 1,000 homes on Tuesday as crews across the West battled dozens of other major blazes.

National Politics

Graham: GOP has votes to confirm Trump court pick by Nov. 3

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans have the votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick before the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to the Senate Judiciary chairman who will shepherd the nomination through the chamber.

Latest News

Local

Traffic stop leads to the discovery of drugs

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A 42-year-old Mexican National was arrested after authorities found 63 pounds of meth hidden inside speakers.

National

Walmart launching new in-house clothing brand

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Walmart is launching a new in-house clothing brand called “Free Assembly.”

Local

COVID’s impact on Zapata County Fire Department

Updated: 30 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

National

Tropical Storm Beta's flooding swamps Houston

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
People are trying to move around, one even resorting to a kayak, as Tropical Storm Beta floods Houston streets.

National

Tropical Storm Beta stalls along Texas coast, brings floods

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta stalled out Tuesday along the Texas coast, flooding streets in Houston and Galveston hours after making landfall amid an unusually busy hurricane season.

Local

TAMIU to hold drive-thru voter registration event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although the purpose is to drive students to the polls, the drive-thru event is open to the public.