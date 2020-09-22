Advertisement

Former Webb County Commissioner to start prison sentence next week

Former Precinct Four Commissioner Jaime Canales is set to start his sentencing on Tuesday, September 29th.
File photo: Former Precinct Four Webb County Commissioner Jaime Canales
File photo: Former Precinct Four Webb County Commissioner Jaime Canales
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A former county official is set to start his prison sentence in the next few days.

According to federal court records, former Precinct Four Commissioner Jaime Canales is set to start his sentencing on Tuesday, September 29th.

The facility he will be incarcerated at will be the FCI Beaumont Low, in Beaumont Texas.

Canales will serve 15 months in federal prison.

His sentencing took place in August at a federal courthouse in Houston.

Back in 2018, both Canales and former Councilmember Johnny Amaya pleaded guilty in federal court for conspiracy to commit bribery charges related to an ongoing public corruption investigation conducted by the FBI.

Amaya sentencing is still set for October 8th.

An investigation led to the April 2017 raid of numerous city and county officials as well as the offices of Dannenbaum Engineering.

