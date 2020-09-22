Advertisement

Local high school preps safety measures for football season

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - High school football is back!

The district says they are being very careful on who is let on the field.

The Cigarroa faculty and coaches are doing everything they can to ensure that students and non students do not come in contact with each other. Coach Hein says that the safety of his athletes is his first priority.

“That we do things right as soon as they enter practice, we take temperatures, you know throughout practice you know, keep masks on and make sure we practice proper social distancing and things of that nature and basically follow all protocols. We got plans in place.”

Since KGNS wasn’t allowed to get on the field, we asked who is allowed. He says that the only people allowed are the coaches and athletes.

So that means parents cannot be on the field when they practice, either.

When it comes to games, fans will be able to come but it will be limited.

Booster parents for the teams will also not be allowed on the field for practices this season.

