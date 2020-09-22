Man accused of breaking into home and causing damages

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home and caused damages.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Benjamin Lee Castro in the case.

The incident happened on September 22nd, when officers were called out to a burglary at the 1700 block of San Eduardo Avenue.

According to the victim, a man known to her broke into her home by forcing his way through the door and then proceeded to break a TV.

Officers checked the home and confirmed all of the damages the victim had alleged.

The victim also mentioned that Castro had a criminal trespass warning at the same residence.

As a result, Castro was charged with burglary.

