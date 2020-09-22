Man accused of murdering teenage girl tests positive for drugs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man accused of murdering a teenage girl earlier this year tests positive for drugs.

Kevin Costilla, age 20, was arrested back in March after a 16-year-old girl was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the 400 block of Totem Pole Street.

According to the arrest warrant, Costilla was upset over a stolen cell phone he believed was taken by the victim or her friends.

However, he claimed self-defense after the victim’s friends barged into a room, robbing him at gunpoint, and then he allegedly took the gun away, firing a shot, fatally striking the teen.

He was released out on bond back in July which was set at $125,000.

On September 15th, a hearing was scheduled where Costilla was found to have tested positive during a drug test.

As a result, the District Attorney’s Office filed an amended motion to impose conditions such as periodic drug testing, a curfew which will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and not to violate the law.

His next court hearing is set for October 29th at the 341st District Court.

