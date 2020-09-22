Advertisement

Sentencing postponed for man accused of stabbing his mother

The case for Jorge Rene Velasco was reset for November 16th at 9:30 a.m.
Jorge Rene Velasco
Jorge Rene Velasco(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The sentencing for the man accused of the death of his mother is postponed once again.

On Monday, the case against Jorge Rene Velasco was heard at the 406th District Court.

Last month, his plea hearing was pushed back because both sides still needed time to get together and negotiate but because of the pandemic it has been difficult.

Velasco is accused of allegedly stabbing his mother, Martha Velasco multiple times when he was a teenager back in 2012.

His case was reset for November 16th at 9:30 a.m.

