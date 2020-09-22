Stripes releases final limited edition Selena cups

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Stripes stores all across Texas are celebrating 25 years of Selena Quintanilla with some fan memorabilia to honor the legacy of the Queen of Cumbia.

On Monday, Stripes revealed its new line of 2020 Selena Commemorative collectors cups.

The Selena-themed Slurpee drink will be available at participating stores this Friday. Stores will offer the drink for 25 cents for 25 hours, starting at 7 a.m. Friday and ending at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Stripes has worked with Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla to create the design of the cups.

This is the fourth year, 7-Eleven/Stripes has partnered with the Quintanilla Family to release a line of collectors cups.

