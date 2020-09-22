TAMIU to hold drive-thru voter registration event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In an effort to increase voter turnout, TAMIU will host a series of events aimed at promoting voter registration.

The university will host its annual National Voter Registration Day Drive thru event today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the student center parking lot.

Although the purpose is to drive students to the polls, the drive-thru event is open to the public.

Volunteer deputy registrars will be on-site to assist individuals in filling out their voter registration forms.

Drive-thru attendees should remain in their vehicles and use a face covering at all times.

Individuals are encouraged to bring their own black pen.

The event is being organized by TAMIU’s all in Democracy Task Force, the drive-thru counts on the efforts of Move Texas at TAMIU and all university student organizations, including the student government association’s political action committee, the Political Science Association and TAMIU College Democrats.

