Traffic stop leads to the discovery of drugs

A 42-year-old Mexican National was arrested after authorities found 63 pounds of meth
42-year-old Enrique Leal Rivera arrested for possession
42-year-old Enrique Leal Rivera arrested for possession(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Mexican National is caught with over two hundred thousand dollars of drugs in the bed of his truck.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Enrique Leal Rivera on Friday, September 19th.

The incident happened when sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford F-250 that had Mexican license plates and was traveling south on I-35 near mile marker eight.

Authorities searched the vehicle and noticed two black box speakers in the back of the truck and found 31 zip lock bags of crystal meth.

The drugs weighed over 63 pounds and had an estimated street value of $261,000.

Rivera was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the county jail.

