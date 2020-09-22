Walmart launching new in-house clothing brand

Advertisement

Walmart is launching a new in-house clothing brand called "Free Assembly."
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
(CNN) – Retail giant Walmart is launching its own clothing line.

The massive discount chain’s in-house clothing brand is called “Free Assembly.”

The 55-piece collection ranges from $9 to $45 and will sell online and in 250 Walmart stores.

Walmart said in a blog post that it wants to offer “high-quality pieces” at lower prices.

The company has been building out its clothing and home goods offerings in recent years.

In 2018, it debuted four new private-label lines – for men, women, kids and plus-sized individuals.

Walmart’s main business is groceries, but clothing carries higher profit margins. Private label brands are also more profitable for Walmart than name brands.

