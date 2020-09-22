Webb County Commissioners Court approves budget

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week, Webb County Commissioners Court approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The outcome was not good; they are expecting a shortfall of several millions of dollars compared to this past year’s budget.

However, county officials say they have a plan and are turning a negative into a positive.

According to Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, for 2015-2017 combined, we had a large shortfall.

“COVID has hit us really hard this year,” said Tijerina. “Thirteen million dollar shortfall just with COVID alone. Just alone.”

Tijerina says because they were fiscally conservative since 2015, they were able to sustain the shortfall and even applaud their employees while other cities and counties have been letting people go.

“We gave them a 1.25 raise this year, we did not furlough, we did not let anyone go and I think it’s so important and I want to applaud everybody because it’s not easy.”

With the $13 million shortfall this year, they needed about $3 million to balance it.

Tijerina says they saved $5 million this year by freezing travel, positions, and retirement buyouts.

But these changes have caused other department heads to voice out, especially those who deal with the general public like newly elected Webb County Tax Collector Patricia Barrera.

“The proposed budget is cutting more than 20 slots, so that would make it impossible to be able to collect and do the operations in a proper manner,” said Barrera.

This was a concern shared with other county department heads.

Patricia Barrera will be taking office on January 1st, since she is unopposed in the upcoming November election.

Judge Tijerina says the $2 million increase in their bank account is a “testament” to how well county officials have been managing their money.

While he goes on to say the county tax rate will remain the same, whether you end up paying more in taxes is contingent on whether the value of your home increases.

