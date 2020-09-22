Webb County Elections Office takes part in National Voter Registration Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A national campaign that seeks to get Americans to exercise their right to vote is taking place today!

In observance of National Voter Registration Day, the Webb County Elections Office will be open and extend its operating hours from 8 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for people who would like to register to vote.

Registered voters can also take this opportunity to make changes such as name, residence or mailing address.

A box will be available outside the election’s office to drop off applications.

The elections office is located at 1110 Washington Street, suite 103 in the Billy Hall building.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.