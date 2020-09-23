90s making a comeback

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After our first official day of fall, it looks like those summer conditions are creeping up on us!

On Wednesday, we will start in the low 70s and see a high of about 93 degrees.

Things will be about the same for the next few days on Thursday and Friday, where we see highs in the low 90s and lows in the 70s.

These warmer conditions will get a little heated as we are expecting highs of 95 on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s going to be nothing but clear skies and sunny days from now until the weekend.

As we look into next week, we will start out in the 90s as well and we won’t see any rain anytime soon.

Although we are nearing the end of September, we are nowhere near the autumn temperatures.

