Advertisement

Accident causes passenger to be thrown out of vehicle

The Laredo Fire Department says they were responding to a call Tuesday evening when they noticed a car speeding behind them before it lost control and hit a guardrail.
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car allegedly speeding past an ambulance loses control and causes one person to be thrown out of the vehicle.

The Laredo Fire Department says they were responding to a call shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday when they noticed a car speeding behind them.

They say the car allegedly went past them, lost control and hit a guardrail on Monterrey and Rosario.

When paramedics saw what happened they noticed one person was thrown out of the vehicle.

Paramedics rushed to help an 18-year-old woman who was later taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car was apprehended by Laredo Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials agree to voluntary drug tests

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
A proposal was set forward to have council members get voluntarily drug tested and that those results be posted on the City of Laredo’s website.

News

Hit and run reported in south Laredo

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to witnesses, they say it was a hit and run on the intersection of Ejido Avenue and Potomac Loop.

News

La Posada shares history during Hispanic Heritage Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A building rich in Latin American history, La Posada Hotel in Laredo’s historic downtown district reflects Spanish and Mexican culture, this longtime local business always celebrating hispanic heritage.

News

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to hold plasma donation drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in dire need of convalescent plasma donors in order to give COVID patients the antibodies they need to recover.

Latest News

News

Mayor to petition loosening restrictions on non-essential travel

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mayor Pete Saenz says he, city council, and members of the city’s health and emergency team are in the process of drafting up a resolution petitioning the Department of Homeland Security to open the bridges by October 21st.

News

Webb County Commissioners Court approves budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Judge Tijerina says because they were fiscally conservative since 2015, they were able to sustain this year’s shortfall and even applaud their employees while other cities and counties have been letting people go.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Local

Man accused of murdering teenage girl tests positive for drugs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
On September 15th, a hearing was scheduled where Costilla was found to have tested positive during a drug test.

Local

Sentencing postponed for man accused of stabbing his mother

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Last month, his plea hearing was pushed back because both sides still needed time to get together and negotiate but because of the pandemic, it has been difficult.

Local

Stripes releases final limited edition Selena cups

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Stripes stores all across Texas are celebrating 25 years of Selena Quintanilla with some fan memorabilia to honor the legacy of the Queen of Cumbia.