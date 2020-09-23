Accident causes passenger to be thrown out of vehicle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car allegedly speeding past an ambulance loses control and causes one person to be thrown out of the vehicle.

The Laredo Fire Department says they were responding to a call shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday when they noticed a car speeding behind them.

They say the car allegedly went past them, lost control and hit a guardrail on Monterrey and Rosario.

When paramedics saw what happened they noticed one person was thrown out of the vehicle.

Paramedics rushed to help an 18-year-old woman who was later taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car was apprehended by Laredo Police Department.

