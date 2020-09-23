Agents rescue three individuals from the Rio Grande

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents helped rescue a small group of individuals who were struggling to stay afloat in the river.

The rescue happened on September 22nd when a Department of Defense helicopter observed several individuals in the Rio Grande near Slaughter Park.

Agents from the Marine Unit spotted a group of individuals attempt to abscond back to Mexico, at which point three individuals were having a hard time staying afloat.

The Marine Unit vessel commander successfully maneuvered the service boat into proximity so that crewmembers could pull the individuals out of the water and safely onto the vessel.

The three individuals were Mexican Nationals without immigration documents.

Fortunately, none of them required medical attention and they were turned over to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol for processing.

