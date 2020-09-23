Advertisement

Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from locked mobile trailer

Agents searched the RV and found 11 Mexican Nationals who were determined to be in the U.S. illegally
Agents rescue individuals from locked mobile trailer
Agents rescue individuals from locked mobile trailer(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents freed nearly a dozen individuals who were locked inside a trailer near San Ygnacio.

The incident happened on September 21st when agents at the Zapata Station followed foot signs that led from the Rio Grande to a travel trailer about ten miles from the border.

Agents arrived at the RV and discovered that the door was locked form the outside with a padlock.

Border Patrol requested assistance from the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office who were able to gain access which led to the discovery of 11 undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

