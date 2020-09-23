Advertisement

Apple apologizes after ‘Siri’ points users to law enforcement as terrorists

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Apple has apologized this afternoon after several online videos showed Siri recommending police departments when asked where the closest terrorists were located.

“It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing,” Lt. Zimmel with Grand Forks Police said this morning. Zimmel’s words were echoed by several other law enforcement officers today when sent the recording of the following conversation:

“Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?” our Crime and Safety reporter, Bailey Hurley asked.

‘The nearest one I see is West Fargo Police Department on 4th Ave. in West Fargo, does that one sound good?’ Siri replied.

“2020 in it’s entirety I think all of us can all collectively agree can go away,” Lt. Zimmel said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says while he’s disappointed with Siri’s response altogether, he’s mostly worried her answer will deter people from seeking help in the future. Jahner says it’s important people feel like law enforcement offices and officers are safe spaces.

“You set up a scenario where you may have the interpretation that they are referring to the police, referring to law enforcement in a derogatory fashion," U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said. "The last four or five months in North Dakota has been the most violent period that anyone can remember with the violence towards law enforcement. We’ve had an officer killed, we had officers and sheriff’s deputies shot, we had a case just last week that out officer indicted where a Fargo Police Officer was face to face with a loaded gun.”

In a statement to Valley News Live this afternoon, Apple apologized for the error and says the issue has been fixed. “Siri directs users to the police when they make requests that indicate emergency situations. In this case, Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police.”

“That actually does make some sense because if someone does suspect that there are terroristic activities within the community, it’s very hard to get a direct line to the FBI,” Zimmel said.

Zimmel says while he hopes the error is fixed for good, his officers, like officers everywhere, will continue serving their counties and cities as best they can to keep everyone safe.

“People here are going to put the uniform on every day and go out and serve their community without regard to messages like that or things that are happening in the outside world,” he said.

When asked where the nearest terrorists are located, Siri’s new response states she doesn’t know how to respond.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Laredo native stars in Netflix singing show

Updated: 9 minutes ago
After months of not hearing back from the casting directors, Ceci Zavala finally got an email saying she would be one of the six contestants flying out to London for the Netflix show “Sing On!”

News

El Cenizo Fire Department receives life saving equipment

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of South Texas are now paying it forward as they donate a generator, a set of lights, and Jaws of Life which will be vital in saving lives.

News

UISD football player tests positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials add that it is believed the student was exposed to the virus from a family member, not a teammate.

Local

Man indicted for alleged human smuggling attempt that escalated into a chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Laredo man faces up to ten years in federal prison for allegedly being involved in a human smuggling attempt that escalated into a car chase on I-35.

Local

Webb County to assist colonia residents with Self-Help Center Project

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The program is geared to assist colonia residents who live in unincorporated areas that have been financially affected by the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Agents rescue three individuals from the Rio Grande

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Sector Marine Unit provided a service boat so crewmembers could pull the people to safety.

Local

Locals line up to receive free flu shots

Updated: 6 hours ago
With the fall season in full swing, many decided to be proactive and get their flu shot ahead of influenza season.

Local

Man accused of stealing shopping carts full of merchandise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities say two men walked into the store and stole a TV, a case of Corona, Modelo and Red Bull along with children’s toys.

Local

Laredo College offering Second Start Fall semester for 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local college is giving students a second chance to find their future during the fall season of 2020.

Local

Border Patrol foils callous human smuggling attempt

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched the bed of the truck and found four undocumented immigrants.

Local

Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from locked mobile trailer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched the RV and found 11 Mexican Nationals who were determined to be in the U.S. illegally.