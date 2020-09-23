Advertisement

Border Patrol foils callous human smuggling attempt

Agents searched the bed of the truck and found four undocumented immigrants
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled another callous human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint earlier this week.

The incident happened on September 21st when a white pick-up truck approached the primary inspection lane.

During questioning, a canine alerted agents to the bed of the pick-up truck.

Agents searched the cargo area and found four individuals who were hidden inside the compartment concealed by multiple bags of deer corn, horse food, and dog food.

The subjects were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

The driver, a U.S. Citizen and the undocumented immigrants were taken into custody.

