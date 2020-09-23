CBP officers arrest two wanted sex offenders

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two wanted fugitives who had active warrants for sexual offenses over the weekend.

The first arrest happened on September 20th when officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge were processing vehicle traffic arriving from Mexico.

Officers referred 20-year-old Sotero Campos Jr to secondary inspection where they discovered that the Mexican National had an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a minor out of George West, Texas.

The second arrest happened the next day at the same port of entry when officers referred Andres Epifanio Guillen to secondary inspection. Records revealed the 40-year-old U.S. Citizen had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault by the Storm Lake Police Department in Iowa.

Both warrants were confirmed to be active. CBP officers transported the wanted fugitives to Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas to await criminal proceedings.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.