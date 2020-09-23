Advertisement

CBP officers arrest two wanted sex offenders

Federal officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge arrested two men who had outstanding warrants for sex-related crimes
File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive
File photo: CBP officers arrest wanted fugitive(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two wanted fugitives who had active warrants for sexual offenses over the weekend.

The first arrest happened on September 20th when officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge were processing vehicle traffic arriving from Mexico.

Officers referred 20-year-old Sotero Campos Jr to secondary inspection where they discovered that the Mexican National had an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a minor out of George West, Texas.

The second arrest happened the next day at the same port of entry when officers referred Andres Epifanio Guillen to secondary inspection. Records revealed the 40-year-old U.S. Citizen had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault by the Storm Lake Police Department in Iowa.

Both warrants were confirmed to be active. CBP officers transported the wanted fugitives to Webb County Jail in Laredo, Texas to await criminal proceedings.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

90s making a comeback

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Don't call it a comeback, but the 90 degree temperatures are here to stay!

News

Officials agree to voluntary drug tests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
A proposal was set forward to have council members get voluntarily drug tested and that those results be posted on the City of Laredo’s website.

News

Hit and run reported in south Laredo

Updated: 9 hours ago
According to witnesses, they say it was a hit and run on the intersection of Ejido Avenue and Potomac Loop.

News

Accident causes passenger to be thrown out of vehicle

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Laredo Fire Department says they were responding to a call Tuesday evening when they noticed a car speeding behind them before it lost control and hit a guardrail.

Latest News

News

La Posada shares history during Hispanic Heritage Month

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A building rich in Latin American history, La Posada Hotel in Laredo’s historic downtown district reflects Spanish and Mexican culture, this longtime local business always celebrating hispanic heritage.

News

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to hold plasma donation drive

Updated: 10 hours ago
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in dire need of convalescent plasma donors in order to give COVID patients the antibodies they need to recover.

News

Mayor to petition loosening restrictions on non-essential travel

Updated: 11 hours ago
Mayor Pete Saenz says he, city council, and members of the city’s health and emergency team are in the process of drafting up a resolution petitioning the Department of Homeland Security to open the bridges by October 21st.

News

Webb County Commissioners Court approves budget

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Judge Tijerina says because they were fiscally conservative since 2015, they were able to sustain this year’s shortfall and even applaud their employees while other cities and counties have been letting people go.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Local

Man accused of murdering teenage girl tests positive for drugs

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
On September 15th, a hearing was scheduled where Costilla was found to have tested positive during a drug test.