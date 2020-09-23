Advertisement

El Cenizo Fire Department receives life saving equipment

The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of South Texas are now paying it forward as they donate a generator, a set of lights, and Jaws of Life which will be vital in saving lives.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire station in El Cenizo that is only run by nine volunteers is getting new equipment that will help save lives.

The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of South Texas lost one of their own, Juan Rodrigo Rodriguez, some years ago while serving.

They are now paying it forward as they donate a generator, a set of lights, and Jaws of Life to a station named after the fallen soldier.

Chief Juan Alejandro stresses how vital these new tools will come in handy as they respond to calls.

“We needed this donation because we needed our rescue tools to work everything, the tools generating the power and we needed the lights so that we could work in any kind of weather, night when it’s dark. Now we can... now we’re fully complete, that’s what we were missing. Right now we are gonna be the only one on this side of Webb County that have the Jaws of Life. Otherwise you have to come all the way from a station on 359 or 59, which takes a lot of time. But if they call now we can respond, we can respond to that and assist with these things.”

Chief Alejandro says the organization never even hesitated as they simply asked what was needed and got it for the department.

