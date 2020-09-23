Advertisement

La Posada shares history during Hispanic Heritage Month

A building rich in Latin American history, La Posada Hotel in Laredo’s historic downtown district reflects Spanish and Mexican culture, this longtime local business always celebrating hispanic heritage.
La Posada Hotel
La Posada Hotel(KGNS)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our community here in Laredo has a primarily hispanic population, so Laredo wanted to take part in Hispanic Heritage Month by looking into the history of some of the city’s oldest businesses.

A building rich in Latin American history, La Posada Hotel in Laredo’s historic downtown district reflects Spanish and Mexican culture, this longtime local business always celebrating hispanic heritage.

“It’s like actually walking into Mexico but living in the United States. It’s quite beautiful.”

That’s how marketing director Olivia Goren describes La Posada Hotel.

The Herring family founded it in 1961, but before that, “The building was first home to a jail, and then Laredo’s first high school.”

The hotel sits near the San Agustin Plaza where Mexican history bleeds, from the Republic of Rio Grande Museum to the San Agustin Cathedral built in the 1700′s.

What is now La Posada’s Tack Room used to be Laredo’s first telephone exchange, which also serviced Nuevo Laredo.

That’s only half of it.

“Their inspiration was the Spanish culture, the Spanish-looking hacienda because it reminded them of Mexico. The heritage that we have here is in the hearts of the Laredoans. It’s part of our history, and this belongs to the community.”

Part of the hotel even overlooks the Rio Grande River and the bridges that connect the U.S. to Mexico.

“You’re staying here in Laredo. You’re looking at your neighbors, and they’re actually in another country.”

Coming up on six decades of serving the community, La Posada has hosted weddings, the Border Olympics, the George Washington Birthday Celebration, and even former presidents.

Although the building itself has changed through the years, the hotel’s values have not.

“All of our ancestors here had this heritage. They have the blood of the hispanic, Latino America power. And now we’re here in a new country that we of course love, but we also have that in our bloods.”

While Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15, La Posada Hotel celebrates year-round.

“We take pride in having these roots, and that’s why it’s very important to always have that in your mind. The reminder of your roots. Where you come from.”

Although La Posada Hotel has halted its event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to welcome guests.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to hold plasma donation drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in dire need of convalescent plasma donors in order to give COVID patients the antibodies they need to recover.

News

Mayor to petition loosening restrictions on non-essential travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Pete Saenz says he, city council, and members of the city’s health and emergency team are in the process of drafting up a resolution petitioning the Department of Homeland Security to open the bridges by October 21st.

News

Webb County Commissioners Court approves budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Judge Tijerina says because they were fiscally conservative since 2015, they were able to sustain this year’s shortfall and even applaud their employees while other cities and counties have been letting people go.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Latest News

Local

Man accused of murdering teenage girl tests positive for drugs

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
On September 15th, a hearing was scheduled where Costilla was found to have tested positive during a drug test.

Local

Sentencing postponed for man accused of stabbing his mother

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Last month, his plea hearing was pushed back because both sides still needed time to get together and negotiate but because of the pandemic, it has been difficult.

Local

Stripes releases final limited edition Selena cups

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Stripes stores all across Texas are celebrating 25 years of Selena Quintanilla with some fan memorabilia to honor the legacy of the Queen of Cumbia.

Local

Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from refrigerated trailer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A total of 11 individuals were determined to be from Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally.

Local

Border Patrol finds over three-dozen individuals inside tractor trailer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
When agents searched the vehicle, they found 38 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, and Ecuador

Local

Former Webb County Commissioner to start prison sentence next week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Canales will serve 15 months in prison and will be incarcerated at the FCI Beaumont Low, in Beaumont, Texas.