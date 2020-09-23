La Posada shares history during Hispanic Heritage Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our community here in Laredo has a primarily hispanic population, so Laredo wanted to take part in Hispanic Heritage Month by looking into the history of some of the city’s oldest businesses.

A building rich in Latin American history, La Posada Hotel in Laredo’s historic downtown district reflects Spanish and Mexican culture, this longtime local business always celebrating hispanic heritage.

“It’s like actually walking into Mexico but living in the United States. It’s quite beautiful.”

That’s how marketing director Olivia Goren describes La Posada Hotel.

The Herring family founded it in 1961, but before that, “The building was first home to a jail, and then Laredo’s first high school.”

The hotel sits near the San Agustin Plaza where Mexican history bleeds, from the Republic of Rio Grande Museum to the San Agustin Cathedral built in the 1700′s.

What is now La Posada’s Tack Room used to be Laredo’s first telephone exchange, which also serviced Nuevo Laredo.

That’s only half of it.

“Their inspiration was the Spanish culture, the Spanish-looking hacienda because it reminded them of Mexico. The heritage that we have here is in the hearts of the Laredoans. It’s part of our history, and this belongs to the community.”

Part of the hotel even overlooks the Rio Grande River and the bridges that connect the U.S. to Mexico.

“You’re staying here in Laredo. You’re looking at your neighbors, and they’re actually in another country.”

Coming up on six decades of serving the community, La Posada has hosted weddings, the Border Olympics, the George Washington Birthday Celebration, and even former presidents.

Although the building itself has changed through the years, the hotel’s values have not.

“All of our ancestors here had this heritage. They have the blood of the hispanic, Latino America power. And now we’re here in a new country that we of course love, but we also have that in our bloods.”

While Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15, La Posada Hotel celebrates year-round.

“We take pride in having these roots, and that’s why it’s very important to always have that in your mind. The reminder of your roots. Where you come from.”

Although La Posada Hotel has halted its event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to welcome guests.

