Laredo College offering Second Start Fall semester for 2020

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local college is giving students a second chance to find their future during the fall season of 2020.

The goal of Laredo College is to provide students with as many educational opportunities as possible and as a result, the institution will be offering a “Second Start” semester for students who did not get a chance to register.

The Second Start semester will be a shortened session that will consist of eight-week sessions of basic core academic courses which will be online.

The purpose behind the new program is to continue to make college more accessible for all of its first time and returning students.

The shortened semester is expected to begin on October 12th. Students are advised to register while courses are available.

For more information regarding admissions, students may send an email to admissions@laredo.edu or visit www.laredo.edu/admissions.

