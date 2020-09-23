Advertisement

Laredo College offering Second Start Fall semester for 2020

The shortened semester is expected to begin on October 12th.
Laredo College offering shortened semester for fall season
Laredo College offering shortened semester for fall season(Laredo College)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local college is giving students a second chance to find their future during the fall season of 2020.

The goal of Laredo College is to provide students with as many educational opportunities as possible and as a result, the institution will be offering a “Second Start” semester for students who did not get a chance to register.

The Second Start semester will be a shortened session that will consist of eight-week sessions of basic core academic courses which will be online.

The purpose behind the new program is to continue to make college more accessible for all of its first time and returning students.

The shortened semester is expected to begin on October 12th. Students are advised to register while courses are available.

For more information regarding admissions, students may send an email to admissions@laredo.edu or visit www.laredo.edu/admissions.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Locals line up to receive free flu shots

Updated: 42 minutes ago
With the fall season in full swing, many decided to be proactive and get their flu shot ahead of influenza season.

Local

Man accused of stealing shopping carts full of merchandise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities say two men walked into the store and stole a TV, a case of Corona, Modelo and Red Bull along with children’s toys.

Local

Border Patrol foils callous human smuggling attempt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched the bed of the truck and found four undocumented immigrants.

Local

Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from locked mobile trailer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched the RV and found 11 Mexican Nationals who were determined to be in the U.S. illegally.

Latest News

Local

Police searching for man believed to be tied to theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to a theft in the Mines Road area.

Local

CBP officers arrest two wanted sex offenders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge arrested two men who had outstanding warrants for sex-related offenses.

Local

90s making a comeback

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Don't call it a comeback, but the 90 degree temperatures are here to stay!

News

Officials agree to voluntary drug tests

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
A proposal was set forward to have council members get voluntarily drug tested and that those results be posted on the City of Laredo’s website.

News

Hit and run reported in south Laredo

Updated: 13 hours ago
According to witnesses, they say it was a hit and run on the intersection of Ejido Avenue and Potomac Loop.

News

Accident causes passenger to be thrown out of vehicle

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Laredo Fire Department says they were responding to a call Tuesday evening when they noticed a car speeding behind them before it lost control and hit a guardrail.