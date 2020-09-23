Advertisement

Laredo Fire Department searching for new recruits

All applications must be postmarked no later than October 2nd, 2020.
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Fire Department is looking for some new recruits.

Anyone wanting to sign up for the exam can register at the City Hall Human Resources office on Wednesday, September 30th, Thursday, October 1st and Friday, October 2nd.

Registration can be completed through the mail or on the City of Laredo Website.

The Fire Entrance Exam will take place at the Sames Auto Arena will be on October 27th, 2020.

The hours consist of the following:

-9-30 (11am-5pm)

-10-1 (9am-5pm)

-10-2 (9am-5pm)

