Laredo Fire Department searching for new recruits

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Fire Department is looking for some new recruits.

Anyone wanting to sign up for the exam can register at the City Hall Human Resources office on Wednesday, September 30th, Thursday, October 1st and Friday, October 2nd.

Registration can be completed through the mail or on the City of Laredo Website.

All applications must be postmarked no later than October 2nd, 2020.

The Fire Entrance Exam will take place at the Sames Auto Arena will be on October 27th, 2020.

The hours consist of the following:

-9-30 (11am-5pm)

-10-1 (9am-5pm)

-10-2 (9am-5pm)

