Laredo native stars in Netflix singing show

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The world now gets to see a Laredo native compete for victory on a major studio set that took place in London.

Born in San Antonio, but raised in Laredo, Ceci Zavala made her television debut on the Nextflix show “Sing On!” last week.

Before getting to where she is now, Ceci started by making a name for herself in the gateway city.

“I’ve been singing since I was six years old, you know, did a little kid group band in Laredo, some Laredo musicians, we were all nine or ten years old."

Her singing career began long ago when she took part in a band called Los Juniors.

In 2009 she was crowned Laredo’s Miss Tejano Country.

Eventually, Ceci moved to San Antonio and continued her career there.

She kept in contact with one of her friends from Laredo who encouraged her to audition for a show she had no idea would be Netflix.

In the beginning, Ceci didn’t think she would have time for it because she was already a member of a band.

“Turned out my gig got cancelled, and I took that as a sign very last minute it got cancelled so I drove to Dallas very last minute at seven in the morning to do it.”

After months of not hearing back from the casting directors, she finally got an email saying she would be one of the six contestants flying out to London.

The stay was for four nights and during that time she developed a bond with the other contestants.

She says her experience at the studio felt unreal.

Ceci, hoping this exposure can bring more opportunities for her singing career, says wherever this journey takes her she will always remember Laredo as her hometown.

“I love Laredo, being from Laredo is always going to be a part of you and you’re always going to miss it.”

This won’t be the last you hear of Ceci. She tells us very soon she’ll be releasing a new single.

Ceci also tells us she’s glad she got the opportunity to travel to do what she loves. She’s especially happy that she was able to do it before the pandemic hit.

