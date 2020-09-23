Advertisement

Locals line up to receive free flu shots

TAMIU nurses and Laredo Fire Department paramedics were at the Laredo Health Department assisting with the drive
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Locals lined up bright and early outside the city of Laredo Health Department to receive their free flu shot.

According to Amelia Solis, the Epidemiologist for the City of Laredo, people lined up as early as five in the morning on Wednesday.

Solis says 1,000 vaccines were available.

With the start of the influenza season set for the end of September, many are rushing to get their vaccines before the virus hits them.

The vaccines were free to the public and no ID was required.

TAMIU nurses and Laredo Fire Department paramedics were on hand to help during the vaccine drive.

Solis says the drive thru event serves as an exercise for staff and other medical personnel when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

