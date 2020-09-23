Man accused of stealing shopping carts full of merchandise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged shoplifter is caught on surveillance video loading several items in a shopping cart and leaving the store without paying not once but twice.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Luis Fernando Barrera and charged him with two counts of theft.

The case unfolded on August 19th when officers were called out to a retail store located at the 2600 block of NE Bob Bullock Loop.

Employees stated that two men walked into the store and selected a TV, a 12 pack of Corona, Modelo, and Red Bull along with a car battery, Huggies diapers, and two Paw Patrol toys.

The men placed all the items into two shopping carts and left without paying.

A couple of days later, the same store was hit once again by the same two men. This time, they stole an I-Robot vacuum, a box of diapers, two car batteries, and a PJ Mask toy.

Both left the store together and placed the items in a Silver vehicle.

After reviewing surveillance footage, authorities were able to identify Barrera as one of the prime suspects in the case.

He was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.