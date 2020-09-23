Advertisement

Man accused of stealing shopping carts full of merchandise

Authorities say two men stole a TV, a case of Corona, Modelo and Red Bull and children’s toys
25-years-old Luis Fernando Barrera(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An alleged shoplifter is caught on surveillance video loading several items in a shopping cart and leaving the store without paying not once but twice.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Luis Fernando Barrera and charged him with two counts of theft.

The case unfolded on August 19th when officers were called out to a retail store located at the 2600 block of NE Bob Bullock Loop.

Employees stated that two men walked into the store and selected a TV, a 12 pack of Corona, Modelo, and Red Bull along with a car battery, Huggies diapers, and two Paw Patrol toys.

The men placed all the items into two shopping carts and left without paying.

A couple of days later, the same store was hit once again by the same two men. This time, they stole an I-Robot vacuum, a box of diapers, two car batteries, and a PJ Mask toy.

Both left the store together and placed the items in a Silver vehicle.

After reviewing surveillance footage, authorities were able to identify Barrera as one of the prime suspects in the case.

He was arrested and taken to the county jail.

