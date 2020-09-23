Advertisement

Man indicted for alleged human smuggling attempt that escalated into a chase

Agents say Trevino refused secondary inspection and attempted to evade authorities by sending agents on a chase
File photo
File photo(WITN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo man is indicted for allegedly attempting to transport an undocumented immigrant which escalated into a car chase.

Arturo Trevino, 50 is charged with one count of conspiracy to transport a human as well as one count of a high-speed chase from an immigration checkpoint.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened on September third when Trevino drove his pick-up truck to the Border Patrol checkpoint on I-35.

During questioning, a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

The complaint alleges that agents referred him to secondary inspection at which point Trevino refused and drove back onto the interstate at a high rate speed.

Authorities followed the vehicle for nearly two miles as Trevino drove at speeds over 75 mph.

The pursuit came to an end after Trevino attempted to cross the median and onto the access road but crashed into an electric pole instead.

Law enforcement searched his truck and discovered an undocumented immigrant from Mexico behind the driver’s seat.

If convicted, Trevino faces up to ten years in federal prison along with a $250,000 fine.

