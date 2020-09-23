Advertisement

Mayor to petition loosening restrictions on non-essential travel

Mayor Pete Saenz says he, city council, and members of the city’s health and emergency team are in the process of drafting up a resolution petitioning the Department of Homeland Security to open the bridges by October 21st.
Bridge
Bridge(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week, the federal government once again decided to keep our borders closed to non-essential travel.

Laredo’s mayor is speaking out on the decision that has crippled our local economy.

Mayor Pete Saenz says he, city council, and members of the city’s health and emergency team are in the process of drafting up a resolution petitioning the Department of Homeland Security to open the bridges by October 21st.

Once the draft is signed, Saenz says they plan on sending it to the White House and to Texas lawmakers in the hopes that they will agree that ports need to be opened in order to save the local economy.

“So I think it can be done and we need to do it, 'cause that’s the only way our economy will survive and we have to help the local economy here, so by opening the bridges... Doctor Trevino did say we may have to have a set up once the people are cleared through immigration and customs on a voluntary basis to further detect symptoms and make them aware.”

He goes on to say that by continuing efforts of social distancing, wearing masks, and good hygiene COVID numbers will continue on a downward trend.

