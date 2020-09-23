Officials agree to voluntary drug tests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - To make sure our elected officials are performing at the highest standard, city officials will now voluntarily test for drugs.

Transparency is the motivation behind a new ordinance to have the mayor, council, and any elected official from the city voluntarily submit a drug test.

“I looked at state law and it can’t be mandated, it will be a volunteer basis, so that the people know we’re of sound mind when it comes to decisions whether you agree with them or not, the decision made are of sound mind," said Vidal Rodriguez.

As an elected official, District 2 Councilman Vidal Rodriguez believes they should lead by example.

So he set forward a proposal to have council members get voluntarily tested and that those results be posted on the City of Laredo’s website.

The topic started up a discussion between council members over which testing method was effective and how often it should be done.

Before a vote was taken, District 6 Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez pointed out the possibility of false positives.

“That can happen to any of you all who are taking even hemp oil, if you would, for pain or that sort of stuff," said Doctor Martinez. "It’s just there’s a lot of reasons why things have to be done even through a UA (urine analysis) or hair follicle, there is a lot of reason why you can get a false positive, so I do think if you publish it you can potentially hurt someone’s credibility thorough false positive.”

After hearing Martinez’s remarks, the proposal was modified.

The final motion passed was to create an ordinance that would allow for voluntary testing to be done at random and if someone were to test positive, they would have 24 hours to get retested.

What will be posted on the city website, aside from the test results, is the form saying whether the elected official is taking part or not and what method of testing they agreed to take.

In the final motion it was mentioned that if the individual is taking prescribed medication that appears on the test that information can be blacked out but only if they provide medical documentation to human resources.

