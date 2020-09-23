Advertisement

Officials agree to voluntary drug tests

A proposal was set forward to have council members get voluntarily drug tested and that those results be posted on the City of Laredo’s website.
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - To make sure our elected officials are performing at the highest standard, city officials will now voluntarily test for drugs.

Transparency is the motivation behind a new ordinance to have the mayor, council, and any elected official from the city voluntarily submit a drug test.

“I looked at state law and it can’t be mandated, it will be a volunteer basis, so that the people know we’re of sound mind when it comes to decisions whether you agree with them or not, the decision made are of sound mind," said Vidal Rodriguez.

As an elected official, District 2 Councilman Vidal Rodriguez believes they should lead by example.

So he set forward a proposal to have council members get voluntarily tested and that those results be posted on the City of Laredo’s website.

The topic started up a discussion between council members over which testing method was effective and how often it should be done.

Before a vote was taken, District 6 Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez pointed out the possibility of false positives.

“That can happen to any of you all who are taking even hemp oil, if you would, for pain or that sort of stuff," said Doctor Martinez. "It’s just there’s a lot of reasons why things have to be done even through a UA (urine analysis) or hair follicle, there is a lot of reason why you can get a false positive, so I do think if you publish it you can potentially hurt someone’s credibility thorough false positive.”

After hearing Martinez’s remarks, the proposal was modified.

The final motion passed was to create an ordinance that would allow for voluntary testing to be done at random and if someone were to test positive, they would have 24 hours to get retested.

What will be posted on the city website, aside from the test results, is the form saying whether the elected official is taking part or not and what method of testing they agreed to take.

In the final motion it was mentioned that if the individual is taking prescribed medication that appears on the test that information can be blacked out but only if they provide medical documentation to human resources.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hit and run reported in south Laredo

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to witnesses, they say it was a hit and run on the intersection of Ejido Avenue and Potomac Loop.

News

Accident causes passenger to be thrown out of vehicle

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Laredo Fire Department says they were responding to a call Tuesday evening when they noticed a car speeding behind them before it lost control and hit a guardrail.

News

La Posada shares history during Hispanic Heritage Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A building rich in Latin American history, La Posada Hotel in Laredo’s historic downtown district reflects Spanish and Mexican culture, this longtime local business always celebrating hispanic heritage.

News

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to hold plasma donation drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in dire need of convalescent plasma donors in order to give COVID patients the antibodies they need to recover.

Latest News

News

Mayor to petition loosening restrictions on non-essential travel

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mayor Pete Saenz says he, city council, and members of the city’s health and emergency team are in the process of drafting up a resolution petitioning the Department of Homeland Security to open the bridges by October 21st.

News

Webb County Commissioners Court approves budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Judge Tijerina says because they were fiscally conservative since 2015, they were able to sustain this year’s shortfall and even applaud their employees while other cities and counties have been letting people go.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Local

Man accused of murdering teenage girl tests positive for drugs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
On September 15th, a hearing was scheduled where Costilla was found to have tested positive during a drug test.

Local

Sentencing postponed for man accused of stabbing his mother

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Last month, his plea hearing was pushed back because both sides still needed time to get together and negotiate but because of the pandemic, it has been difficult.

Local

Stripes releases final limited edition Selena cups

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Stripes stores all across Texas are celebrating 25 years of Selena Quintanilla with some fan memorabilia to honor the legacy of the Queen of Cumbia.