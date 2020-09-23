Police searching for man believed to be tied to theft
Authorities say the incident happened in the Mines Road area
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to a theft in the Mines Road area.
The incident happened on September 10th at around 6:49 in the morning.
Surveillance video shows a man at the location of where the theft occurred.
If you have any information regarding the person’s identity or their whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
