Advertisement

UISD football player tests positive for COVID

Officials add that it is believed the student was exposed to the virus from a family member, not a teammate.
United Independent School District
United Independent School District(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just days after United ISD’s athletics program was given a go to proceed with fall sports, we have confirmed that a student at one of UISD’s high schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

District officials say the student athlete had been at practice on Monday and Tuesday.

However, officials add that it is believed the student was exposed to the virus from a family member, not a teammate.

They also say that the student did not have direct contact, wore face shields and masks, and social distanced but because equipment was shared the student and eight team members in the same pod are being quarantined for 14 days.

However, it has not been confirmed whether or not the students in the pod were tested for COVID-19.

Despite earlier recommendations from Laredo’s health authority against contact sports like football to resume, both districts agreed to move forward.

UISD’s athletic director says for now the football season does not appear to be in jeopardy since the kids were in small pods and the virus was not contracted from practice.

Coming up on the KGNS News evening edition, we see what measures the district is taking to keep kids safe and we’ll hear from the health authority about this recent development.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Laredo native stars in Netflix singing show

Updated: 9 minutes ago
After months of not hearing back from the casting directors, Ceci Zavala finally got an email saying she would be one of the six contestants flying out to London for the Netflix show “Sing On!”

News

El Cenizo Fire Department receives life saving equipment

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of South Texas are now paying it forward as they donate a generator, a set of lights, and Jaws of Life which will be vital in saving lives.

Local

Man indicted for alleged human smuggling attempt that escalated into a chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Laredo man faces up to ten years in federal prison for allegedly being involved in a human smuggling attempt that escalated into a car chase on I-35.

Local

Webb County to assist colonia residents with Self-Help Center Project

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The program is geared to assist colonia residents who live in unincorporated areas that have been financially affected by the pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Agents rescue three individuals from the Rio Grande

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Sector Marine Unit provided a service boat so crewmembers could pull the people to safety.

Local

Locals line up to receive free flu shots

Updated: 6 hours ago
With the fall season in full swing, many decided to be proactive and get their flu shot ahead of influenza season.

Local

Man accused of stealing shopping carts full of merchandise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities say two men walked into the store and stole a TV, a case of Corona, Modelo and Red Bull along with children’s toys.

Local

Laredo College offering Second Start Fall semester for 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local college is giving students a second chance to find their future during the fall season of 2020.

Local

Border Patrol foils callous human smuggling attempt

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched the bed of the truck and found four undocumented immigrants.

Local

Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from locked mobile trailer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched the RV and found 11 Mexican Nationals who were determined to be in the U.S. illegally.