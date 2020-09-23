UISD football player tests positive for COVID

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just days after United ISD’s athletics program was given a go to proceed with fall sports, we have confirmed that a student at one of UISD’s high schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

District officials say the student athlete had been at practice on Monday and Tuesday.

However, officials add that it is believed the student was exposed to the virus from a family member, not a teammate.

They also say that the student did not have direct contact, wore face shields and masks, and social distanced but because equipment was shared the student and eight team members in the same pod are being quarantined for 14 days.

However, it has not been confirmed whether or not the students in the pod were tested for COVID-19.

Despite earlier recommendations from Laredo’s health authority against contact sports like football to resume, both districts agreed to move forward.

UISD’s athletic director says for now the football season does not appear to be in jeopardy since the kids were in small pods and the virus was not contracted from practice.

Coming up on the KGNS News evening edition, we see what measures the district is taking to keep kids safe and we’ll hear from the health authority about this recent development.

