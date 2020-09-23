Webb County to assist colonia residents with Self-Help Center Project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County is looking to help those who have been financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with its Emergency Self Help Center Project.

The program is geared to assist colonia residents who live in unincorporated areas that have been financially affected by the pandemic.

Assistance will come in many forms and will include food packages and or gift cards.

Eligible residents will be able to receive one-time assistance of a $400 value in the combination of food, care package items, and a $100 H-E-B gift card.

County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina says they are excited to be able to aid residents during this difficult time.

The details will be announced during Commissioners Court on Monday, September 28th at 10:30 a.m.

