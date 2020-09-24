Border Patrol agents find bundles of drugs on commercial bus
Agents discovered over 40 pounds of marijuana after a canine alerted to the presence of drugs inside a person’s luggage
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol discovered several bundles of drugs on a commercial bus at the I-35 checkpoint.
The seizure happened on September 22nd, when a commercial bus arrived at the checkpoint for inspection.
During examination, a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.
Agents searched the bus and found five bundles of marijuana hidden in a large suitcase belonging to a passenger.
The individual was taken into custody and the case was turned over to the DEA.
The bundles had a total weight of 40.34 pounds with an approximate value of $32,208.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.