Border Patrol agents find bundles of drugs on commercial bus

Agents discovered over 40 pounds of marijuana after a canine alerted to the presence of drugs inside a person’s luggage
Agents seized bundles of drugs from commercial bus
Agents seized bundles of drugs from commercial bus
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol discovered several bundles of drugs on a commercial bus at the I-35 checkpoint.

The seizure happened on September 22nd, when a commercial bus arrived at the checkpoint for inspection.

During examination, a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.

Agents searched the bus and found five bundles of marijuana hidden in a large suitcase belonging to a passenger.

The individual was taken into custody and the case was turned over to the DEA.

The bundles had a total weight of 40.34 pounds with an approximate value of $32,208.

