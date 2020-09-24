Advertisement

City offer 1,000 free flu vaccines

As more flu shot drives are expected to take place soon, Laredo Health Department officials urge people to take advantage of the clinics as this year it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated.
Free flu vaccines
Free flu vaccines(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the start of influenza season just around the corner, many are rushing to get their vaccines before the virus hits them.

Wednesday morning, hundreds got up bright and early for a free flu shot.

The seasonal flu typically picks up in October, and health officials have been urging people to not only get vaccinated but to do it as soon as possible.

The line wrapped around several blocks as those inside their cars waited to get their flu shot.

“This is the first time I come to something like this and it is surprising to see a lot of people.”

For some the wait was more than two hours, but once at the first of the line it was smooth process.

“It’s really safe. Not only for the public but also for the person administrating the shot because you don’t need to get out of your vehicle.”

With only a few days away until the start of the flu season, the City of Laredo set up a free flu vaccination drive-thru on Wednesday.

Martha Garza showed up bright and early in hopes of getting one of the 1,000 vaccines available.

“I wanted to be here today just to prevent the flu this year, because of all the pandemic stuff that is going on,” said Martha.

It’s a unique time in which the pandemic and flu season are set to line up at the same time.

The push for vaccination by the city comes in hopes of preventing cases of co-infection a situation that medical exerts know little about while also avoiding a burden on the healthcare system even more during the pandemic.

“So what we want is that everyone to have their immune system healthy,” said Amelia Solis. “So we want everyone to get their vaccination because if they’re protecting themselves against the flu, their immune system is going to be much better in case they come in contact with COVID-19."

Laredo Health Director Richard Chamberlain says the overlap of symptoms for both illnesses can cause a lot of confusion, and being vaccinated could help when assessing whether someone has the flu or COVID-19.

“COVID-19 does have other symptoms that are generally not experience with influenza such as the diarrhea, loss of taste, and the loss of sense and smell,” said Chamberlain.

As more flu shot drives are expected to take place soon, Laredo Health Department officials urge people to take advantage of the clinics as this year it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated.

“In the past I know people are hesitant about the flu vaccine, but like we always like to emphasize, no vaccine is 100% but any percentage is better than zero.”

Although there is still no vaccine available for COVID-19, officials say this flu drive served as an inside look into what they need to do when one does hit the market.

The Laredo Health Department says all 1,000 vaccines available were given out.

Staff, TAMIU nursing students, and paramedics all helped in administering the shots.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local barbershop to open after pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
KGNS stopped by a new barber shop in Laredo to see how the owners are starting up their life long dream at a time of uncertainty, what separates the new shop from most is that they want your whole family to come visit.

News

City recreational centers to reopen in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
Typically the rec centers see hundreds of kids using the facilities for summer camps, but with the high cost of running a rec center and with safety precautions in mind, city officials say reopening the rec centers has been planned for possibly March of 2021.

News

Laredo native stars in Netflix singing show

Updated: 4 hours ago
After months of not hearing back from the casting directors, Ceci Zavala finally got an email saying she would be one of the six contestants flying out to London for the Netflix show “Sing On!”

News

El Cenizo Fire Department receives life saving equipment

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of South Texas are now paying it forward as they donate a generator, a set of lights, and Jaws of Life which will be vital in saving lives.

Latest News

News

UISD football player tests positive for COVID

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officials add that it is believed the student was exposed to the virus from a family member, not a teammate.

Local

Man indicted for alleged human smuggling attempt that escalated into a chase

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Laredo man faces up to ten years in federal prison for allegedly being involved in a human smuggling attempt that escalated into a car chase on I-35.

Local

Webb County to assist colonia residents with Self-Help Center Project

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The program is geared to assist colonia residents who live in unincorporated areas that have been financially affected by the pandemic.

Local

Agents rescue three individuals from the Rio Grande

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Sector Marine Unit provided a service boat so crewmembers could pull the people to safety.

Local

Locals line up to receive free flu shots

Updated: 11 hours ago
With the fall season in full swing, many decided to be proactive and get their flu shot ahead of influenza season.

Local

Man accused of stealing shopping carts full of merchandise

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities say two men walked into the store and stole a TV, a case of Corona, Modelo and Red Bull along with children’s toys.