City recreational centers to reopen in 2021

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In lieu of shortfalls in the city’s budget, city officials have had to make some decisions on what to cut.

Earlier this year, one the departments hit the hardest was Parks and Leisure, of which the city’s rec centers fall under.

After the pandemic hit Laredo, the rec centers were quickly closed down and did not open to the public in the summer.

Typically the rec centers see hundreds of kids using the facilities for summer camps, but with the high cost of running a rec center and with safety precautions in mind, city officials say reopening the rec centers has been planned for possibly March of 2021.

However, that date could be pushed up if they see positive changes with the spread of the virus as well as their budget.

“We also told city council we’d be coming back in three months or six months at the latest to discuss our finances," said Robert Eads. "If things change in a positive way for us, then we’d be able to open those up a little bit sooner than that, but we’ve had to make some very deep cuts and one of the services that will suffer is our park system, which because of budgetary constraints will have to be closed until March 1st.”

Eads confirmed that many of the recreational center employees were transferred to the City Health Department to assist with the task of contact tracing of positive COVID patients.

He says once the recreational centers re-open they would be allowed to return.

