Advertisement

City recreational centers to reopen in 2021

Typically the rec centers see hundreds of kids using the facilities for summer camps, but with the high cost of running a rec center and with safety precautions in mind, city officials say reopening the rec centers has been planned for possibly March of 2021.
Recreational centers
Recreational centers(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In lieu of shortfalls in the city’s budget, city officials have had to make some decisions on what to cut.

Earlier this year, one the departments hit the hardest was Parks and Leisure, of which the city’s rec centers fall under.

After the pandemic hit Laredo, the rec centers were quickly closed down and did not open to the public in the summer.

Typically the rec centers see hundreds of kids using the facilities for summer camps, but with the high cost of running a rec center and with safety precautions in mind, city officials say reopening the rec centers has been planned for possibly March of 2021.

However, that date could be pushed up if they see positive changes with the spread of the virus as well as their budget.

“We also told city council we’d be coming back in three months or six months at the latest to discuss our finances," said Robert Eads. "If things change in a positive way for us, then we’d be able to open those up a little bit sooner than that, but we’ve had to make some very deep cuts and one of the services that will suffer is our park system, which because of budgetary constraints will have to be closed until March 1st.”

Eads confirmed that many of the recreational center employees were transferred to the City Health Department to assist with the task of contact tracing of positive COVID patients.

He says once the recreational centers re-open they would be allowed to return.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Laredo native stars in Netflix singing show

Updated: 3 hours ago
After months of not hearing back from the casting directors, Ceci Zavala finally got an email saying she would be one of the six contestants flying out to London for the Netflix show “Sing On!”

News

El Cenizo Fire Department receives life saving equipment

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of South Texas are now paying it forward as they donate a generator, a set of lights, and Jaws of Life which will be vital in saving lives.

News

UISD football player tests positive for COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials add that it is believed the student was exposed to the virus from a family member, not a teammate.

Local

Man indicted for alleged human smuggling attempt that escalated into a chase

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Laredo man faces up to ten years in federal prison for allegedly being involved in a human smuggling attempt that escalated into a car chase on I-35.

Latest News

Local

Webb County to assist colonia residents with Self-Help Center Project

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The program is geared to assist colonia residents who live in unincorporated areas that have been financially affected by the pandemic.

Local

Agents rescue three individuals from the Rio Grande

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Sector Marine Unit provided a service boat so crewmembers could pull the people to safety.

Local

Locals line up to receive free flu shots

Updated: 9 hours ago
With the fall season in full swing, many decided to be proactive and get their flu shot ahead of influenza season.

Local

Man accused of stealing shopping carts full of merchandise

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities say two men walked into the store and stole a TV, a case of Corona, Modelo and Red Bull along with children’s toys.

Local

Laredo College offering Second Start Fall semester for 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A local college is giving students a second chance to find their future during the fall season of 2020.

Local

Border Patrol foils callous human smuggling attempt

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched the bed of the truck and found four undocumented immigrants.