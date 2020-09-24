Advertisement

Healthcare company offering free PPE this weekend

The distribution event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon
File photo: Slaughter Park
File photo: Slaughter Park
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A healthcare company is looking to provide residents with free facemasks and hand sanitizers at a local park this weekend.

With coronavirus cases still on the rise in our community, Medline, one of the largest privately-held medical supply manufacturers and distributors in collaboration with the City of Laredo will be distributing free PPE to residents in need.

Crews will be out at Slaughter Park this Saturday, September 26th from 9 a.m. to noon offering free supplies via drive-thru pickup.

Supplies are limited, so residents are encouraged to arrive early.

Medline says with more students returning to school, it’s essential that more families have the protection they need.

