Local barbershop to open after pandemic

KGNS stopped by a new barber shop in Laredo to see how the owners are starting up their life long dream at a time of uncertainty, what separates the new shop from most is that they want your whole family to come visit.
Family Cuts Barbershop
Family Cuts Barbershop(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic has taken a major toll on a lot of businesses that were thriving only months ago.

However, there’s one local family owned barber shop that’s going against the odds in opening up.

Opening a business always has its risks, especially now that many people are losing jobs and businesses due to COVID-19.

KGNS stopped by a new barber shop in Laredo to see how the owners are starting up their life long dream at a time of uncertainty.

What separates the new shop from most is that they want your whole family to come visit.

Max and Robert have always wanted to start a business but didn’t think it would be this soon.

“We had a lot of support from family and friends and we are very grounded in our faith, so we know that if we can overcome this time with COVID, it will definitely make us stronger to be successful.”

The goal of the family business is to serve other families from now until the future.

They offer many different options for their customers needs and preferences.

“We will also be having specials and discounts for the elderly and we are planning on opening up earlier than normal business hours to support that.”

They want their customers to feel safe and come in relaxed.

Family Barber tells us they sterilize their tools, towels, and use new gloves and new capes for each person who sits in their stools along with wearing a face mask.

In these tough times they ask everyone to think local.

“We encourage Laredo to support local especially during the pandemic, yes for our shop but all shops in Laredo."

They have a Facebook page called “Family Cuts Barbershop,” they encourage everyone to check it out.

The grand opening of Family Barber will be October 1st and they are currently hiring.

