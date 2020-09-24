Man injured after allegedly attempting to hop a train

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Fire Department is investigating an incident where a man was found severely injured by the train tracks near I-35 near mile marker 12.

First responders arrived at the scene at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night and found a 28-year-old man between the train tracks with severe injures to lower extremities.

Paramedics used a utility terrain vehicle to reach the man.

Officials believe the man was attempted to hop the train.

He was treated at the scene and was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

